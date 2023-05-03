British Media Questions Mickey Arthur’s Dual Role With Pakistan and Derbyshire

Mickey Arthur’s dual role as the director of the Pakistan national team and the head coach of Derbyshire has been under scrutiny after Derbyshire’s poor start to their campaign.

Derbyshire suffered an embarrassing defeat in under three days against Durham in the recently concluded match, their second defeat in three matches. Derbyshire have suffered a poor start to the campaign and currently sit at the foot of the table after three rounds.

The poor run of results has led the British media to raise questions about Mickey Arthur’s head coach spot. According to various media reports, Mickey’s dual role as Derbyshire’s head coach and Pakistan’s team director has had an adverse impact on the side as they have not been able to play their best cricket with Mickey’s focus divided between the two jobs.

According to the British media, Arthur’s role with Pakistan is meant to be part-time, with some strategizing done from afar, but it still requires his attention outside of Derbyshire’s season. This means that Derbyshire will miss out on his full attention and expertise during the season.

Prior to Debryshire’s third match of the season, Mickey had traveled to Rawalpindi to get reacquainted with the Pakistan national side. Mickey met with the Pakistan players and coaching setup during their ongoing series against New Zealand and his appointment as team director was confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The 54-year-old is set to serve as Pakistan team director for one year while he is into his second year in his 4-year deal with Derbyshire. It will be interesting to see whether Mickey will be able to handle the pressure of two jobs simultaneously.