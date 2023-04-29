Samsung to Add More Temperature Sensor Features to Watch 5 Series Soon

After several months, Samsung has finally activated the skin temperature sensor on the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. However, it is currently limited to one feature, which is cycle tracking based on skin temperature.

But this is just the beginning. A Samsung official confirmed on the company’s Korean forum that more features are in development and will be delivered through future software updates.

The exact release date, however, remains uncertain, as local authorities in each region may require certification for health-tracking features, which hinders the rollout progress.

An anticipated feature is to display the wearer’s current temperature, which is currently concealed and only used for the watch’s internal calculations. It is highly likely that these new features will be introduced with the forthcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series and later added to the Watch 5 series.

The new smartwatch models are expected to launch in July alongside the company’s next-in-line foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5.

Better Foldables

Speaking of foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to bring a much bigger cover display. The secondary screen on Samsung’s next foldable is expected to be folder shaped and will cover almost the entire upper half of the phone, as “100% confirmed” by notable tipster Ice Universe.

Have a look.

Confirmed!Galaxy Z Flip5 adopts a "folder" shaped external screen for 100% confirmation. Now adapting the software design. pic.twitter.com/89feYGmRjg — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 26, 2023

This is in direct response to the Oppo Find N2 Flip entering the global market and giving Samsung some actual foldable phone competition for the first time.

We will update this space as soon as there is more info about Samsung’s upcoming foldables and smartwatches.