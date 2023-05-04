Gambhir Loses His Cool After Anchor Says He’s Jealous of Kohli’s Fame

Lucknow Super Giants mentor, Gautam Gambhir, has hit back at former Delhi Cricket chief and TV anchor, Rajat Sharma, who criticized him over the recent Kohli-Gambhir spat.

The clash between Gambhir and Virat Kohli during the ongoing IPL has caused quite a stir on social media, with both players being fined 100 percent of their match fees.

ALSO READ PCB Sacks One of the Most Influential Figures in Pakistan Cricket

Rajat, a popular news anchor, and former Delhi & District Cricket Association president commented on the incident and criticized Gambhir for his behavior with Virat Kohli.

Rajat accused the former left-handed opener of being worried about the immense popularity of Virat Kohli and said that his ego had increased after being elected to parliament.

Gambhir responded to his comments and retaliated on Twitter by accusing Rajat of running away from Delhi cricket and claiming that he was only concerned about selling paid PR.

Man who ran away from Delhi Cricket citing “pressure” seems over eager to sell paid PR as concern for cricket! यही कलयुग़ है जहां ‘भगोड़े’ अपनी ‘अदालत’ चलाते हैं। — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 3, 2023

During the match between LCG and RCB, Kohli, who was batting at the time, was seen sledging Afghan pacer Naveen, who retaliated immediately, resulting in a heated exchange.

ALSO READ Rashid Latif Wants Babar Azam to Leave Pakistan’s Captaincy Role

The argument escalated when Kohli showed his shoe to Naveen, while umpires attempted to intervene. The incident caused a stir, and Gautam Gambhir also got involved.

The matter was taken seriously, and the authorities fined the Indian cricketers 100% of their match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct, while Naveen was fined 50%.