Cricket 24 Video Game Set to Include Official Pakistan and PSL Teams

In an exciting development for Pakistan cricket fans, the Pakistan national team and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams are set to be included in the latest edition of the cricket video game, Cricket 24.

The announcement has been greeted with excitement and enthusiasm from cricket fans around the world, who are eagerly waiting to play as their favorite Pakistani players and PSL teams.

This development is a significant milestone for Pakistan cricket as the inclusion of Pakistan and PSL teams in the game will provide a much-needed boost to the sport’s popularity in the country and around the world.

The PSL has established itself as one of the top franchise T20 leagues in the world, attracting international players and attention from cricket fans worldwide. The inclusion of PSL teams in Cricket 24 will allow fans to experience the excitement of the league and play as their favorite players.

Cricket 24 video game is the latest edition of the popular Ashes cricket series. The video game is slated to be released in June 2023 on all major video gaming consoles, including PlayStation 5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Cricket 24 is expected to be the biggest cricket game ever with more licensed teams and players than ever before.

The previous edition of the video game, Cricket 22, included licenses only for the Australian and England national sides. This time around, it is expected that Pakistan and India will also be officially licensed for the video game.