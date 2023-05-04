Imam Reveals Secret of Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman

By Imad Ali Jan | Published May 4, 2023 | 5:01 pm

Opening batter, Imam-ul-Haq shared insights into the personalities of Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman after the third of the five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Speaking at a presser, the left-handed batter said that Fakhar Zaman is a man of few words, while the all-format captain is the complete opposite and never keeps silent.

Imam-ul-Haq further added that playing with Babar Azam is unique because the Lahore-born batter knows him well and understands his thought process.

Imam said that the secret behind their successful partnership is that they have been batting together for 5-6 years, and he enjoys playing with Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman.

The 27-year-old batter also praised his friendship with Babar, stating that they have a good understanding and know the game and mentality of each other while playing together.

The home side secured a 26-run win to take a decisive 0-3 lead in the series, thanks to a fighting innings of 90 runs from Imam-ul-Haq and a half-century from Babar Azam.

It is pertinent to mention here that Fakhar Zaman has been impressive with the bat in the ongoing ODI series, where he scored back-to-back centuries in the first two encounters.

The left-hander also moved to his career-best ODI ranking, reaching the second spot in the ICC ODI rankings, just behind Babar Azam, while Imam is currently in fifth place.

