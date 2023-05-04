PHF Appoints Roelant Oltmans as Consultant for Junior Asia Cup

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has taken a crucial step towards the preparation for the Junior Asia Cup by roping the services of renowned coach, Roelant Oltmans.

According to media reports, the Netherlands-born coach will serve as a consultant for Pakistan in their quest to clinch the upcoming Junior Asia Cup.

The services of the 68-year-old Dutch coach have been procured specifically for the Junior Asia Cup, which is scheduled to take place from May 23 to June 1 in Salalah, Oman.

It is pertinent to mention here that the upcoming Junior Asia Cup will feature a total of 10 teams, which are divided into two pools.

Pool A consists of powerhouses like Pakistan, India, Japan, Thailand, China, and Thailand, while Pool B includes Korea, Malaysia, Oman, Bangladesh, and Uzbekistan.

Pakistan will start the campaign on May 23 against Chinese Taipei. Their second match will be against Thailand on May 24, followed by a match against India on May 27, and Japan on May 29.

The seasoned coach has a wealth of experience and has previously worked with the Pakistan Men’s Hockey Team, leading them to several notable victories in the past.

Roelant Oltmans, who is currently the coach of Kampong’s first men’s team, had also coached the Netherlands men’s, India men’s, Pakistan men’s, Netherlands women’s, and Malaysia men’s teams.