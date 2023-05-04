Imam-ul-Haq Speaks Against Experiments Like Adding Iftikhar, Haris in the Team

By Ayna Dua | Published May 4, 2023 | 11:18 pm

Imam-ul-Haq is against the idea of adding Iftikhar Ahmad and Mohammad Haris in the team’s middle order, stating that there is no time for experimentation.

In a recent statement about Pakistan’s fragile middle order, Pakistani cricketer, Imam-ul-Haq, shared his opinion against the inclusion of Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Haris in the middle order of the team as power-hitting options.

ALSO READ

He expressed his belief that there is no room for experimentation in the lead-up to the World Cup and emphasized the capability of current players including Muhammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, and Salman Agha, to deliver impactful performances. Imam-ul-Haq also expressed his preference to give more chances to these players so they can enhance their power-hitting skills.

Answering the question, he said, “We do not have time for experiments. I believe that Salman Agha, Muhammad Nawaz, and Shadab Khan are capable of power-hitting, we just need to give them enough confidence. It is very difficult to bat at number six, as they only get to play 6-7 overs. We need to continue with the current lower middle-order to give them enough confidence.”

ALSO READ

While Imam has made his stance clear, he acknowledged that the ultimate decision would rest with the team’s management and captain.

Ayna Dua

lens

Paris Hilton Stuns at Her First-Ever Met Gala With Gothic Glamour Look
Read more in lens

proproperty

AC North Nazimabad Leads Anti-Encroachment Operation, Clears Illegal Occupations
Read more in proproperty
close
>