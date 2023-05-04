Imam-ul-Haq Speaks Against Experiments Like Adding Iftikhar, Haris in the Team

Imam-ul-Haq is against the idea of adding Iftikhar Ahmad and Mohammad Haris in the team’s middle order, stating that there is no time for experimentation.

In a recent statement about Pakistan’s fragile middle order, Pakistani cricketer, Imam-ul-Haq, shared his opinion against the inclusion of Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Haris in the middle order of the team as power-hitting options.

He expressed his belief that there is no room for experimentation in the lead-up to the World Cup and emphasized the capability of current players including Muhammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, and Salman Agha, to deliver impactful performances. Imam-ul-Haq also expressed his preference to give more chances to these players so they can enhance their power-hitting skills.

Answering the question, he said, “We do not have time for experiments. I believe that Salman Agha, Muhammad Nawaz, and Shadab Khan are capable of power-hitting, we just need to give them enough confidence. It is very difficult to bat at number six, as they only get to play 6-7 overs. We need to continue with the current lower middle-order to give them enough confidence.”

While Imam has made his stance clear, he acknowledged that the ultimate decision would rest with the team’s management and captain.