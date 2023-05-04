Security Investment Bank Ltd to Become Shariah-Compliant Entity

By ProPK Staff | Published May 4, 2023 | 2:30 pm

Security Investment Bank Limited (PSX: SIBL) has decided to convert into a Shariah-Compliant entity, the bank informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

The Board of Directors of the bank has authorized the CEO/CFO/Company Secretary to complete the regulatory requirement as and when necessary and to inform PSX accordingly, according to the stock filing.

SIBL is Licensed to carry out its business of investment finance services as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) in Pakistan.

At the time of filing, the bank’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 4.99, up 2.05 percent or Rs. 0.10 with a turnover of 2,000 shares on Thursday.

