Pakistan’s Middle Order Has Scored Less Runs Than Afghanistan and Ireland in 2 Years

Pakistan will have a packed ODI season in the upcoming six months, with the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup 2023 scheduled in Pakistan and India, respectively.

It is undeniable that the Babar Azam-led side has numerous options for selection, especially in white-ball cricket. The team boasts a powerful bench strength in every department.

As for the opening spot, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, and Shah Masood are strong contenders in ODI cricket.

Babar Azam at one-down position is the form of his life and has performed admirably in the recent past.

However, the only area where the Men in Green lag behind other teams is the number four to six, which has been the weakest point of the side in the last two years.

In the last two years in ODI cricket, batters at number four to six have not performed impressively and are only ahead of Australia and New Zealand in terms of average.

South Africa leads the list, with their middle order scoring 2,389 runs at an average of 43.43 while Bangladesh’s middle order scored 2,245 runs at an average of 37.41.

Pakistani batters, however, have scored 1,205 runs at an average of 30.89 in 18 matches, while England, India, and Ireland have averages of 34.79, 33.05, and 32.22, respectively.

Batting averages of number 4-6 in the last two years: