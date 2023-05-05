Umar Gul Identifies How Shaheen Can Become a More Lethal Bowler

Pakistan’s bowling coach, Umar Gul, has stated that star fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, needs to improve his death overs bowling and be more lethal in that crucial phase of the game.

Umar Gul believes that Afridi hesitates to bowl from around the wicket after his injury, but he noted that the left-arm pacer could improve with more work on this facet of his game.

“Shaheen is not coming close to the stumps from over the wicket. He is being cautious due to the injury. I think he can improve on this more in the future,” Umar Gul said.

The bowling coach also discussed his work with other bowlers, revealing that he helped Naseem Shah with his seam position and thumb placement to improve his yorkers.

“I have been following Wasim Jnr since the Pakistan Super League over the last few years. I had a chat with him in the nets about Yorkers and how to use the old ball,” Gul added.

The former pacer recommended that Ihsanullah should rely on his skills and continue bowling at hard lengths while also focusing on mastering the slow ball and yorkers.

“Every bowler has his own unique skills. Shaheen and Naseem have the ability to swing the new ball. And in the end, we rely on Naeem and Shaheen at death,” Gul stated.

Umar Gul also appreciated the fielding effort in the series and emphasized the importance of good fielding and how it can impact the figures and performance of the bowling unit.