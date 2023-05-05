Babar Azam Overtakes Hashim Amla to Become Fastest to 5,000 ODI Runs

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam has broken yet another record in ODI cricket. The flamboyant batter has become the fastest batter in the world to score 5,000 ODI runs, breaking the record previously held by South African legend, Hashim Amla.

Babar broke the record during the fourth ODI against New Zealand, his 97th innings in ODI cricket.

Hashim Amla had crossed the 5,000-run landmark in 101 innings. West Indian legend, Sir Vivian Richards is joint-third on the list along with India’s Virat Kohli. Both players took 114 innings to reach the milestone.

The world’s number one ODI batter’s remarkable achievement is a testament to his batting prowess, consistency, and determination. He has been a prolific run-scorer since making his debut in 2015 and has quickly established himself as one of the world’s leading batsmen.

Babar’s elegant stroke play, impeccable timing, and sound technique have helped him etch his name into the history books. Pakistan will be hoping that their star batter can continue his sensational run of form in the 50-over format and help them lift the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Here is the list of the fastest to 5,000 ODI runs: