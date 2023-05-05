Pakistan-India Match in ODI World Cup to be Held in Wold’s Biggest Stadium

Pakistan is expected to face India in the much-anticipated encounter of the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The marquee event is scheduled to begin on October 5, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) set to announce the schedule after the conclusion of the ongoing IPL.

This will be the first time since the T20 World Cup 2016 that the neighboring countries will play each other on Indian soil, with a massive attendance expected at the iconic venue.

It is pertinent to mention that the Narendra Modi Stadium is the biggest stadium in the world and the biggest in India, with a seating capacity of around 132,000.

Other shortlisted stadiums include Nagpur, Bengaluru, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Rajkot, Indore, Bengaluru, and Dharamshala, as only seven venues are likely to host the event.

It was earlier reported that Pakistan and Bangladesh could play most of their matches in Chennai, Bengaluru, Guwahati, and Kolkata, respectively, with each team playing nine matches.

The Men in Green have played seven matches against India in ODI World Cups and have never defeated the Men in Blue.

The arch-rivals last faced each other in the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia, where a record-breaking crowd was in attendance.