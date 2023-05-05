Stats Show Pakistani Spinners as the Worst Among All Teams Since 2019 World Cup

Pakistan has been showcasing exceptional performance in 50-over cricket since the ODI World Cup 2019 in England, both in the bowling and batting departments.

The national side has won seven bilateral ODI series, including two whitewashes against West Indies and the Netherlands, but lost against England and New Zealand. Pakistan has also won the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Hosts Pakistan Cricket Team at His Home for Dinner Party

Opening left-handed batters, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq are among the top scorers during this cycle and are currently ranked second and fifth in the ICC ODI rankings.

All-format captain, Babar Azam, remained one of the consistent performers during these years, claiming the top spot of the ICC ODI rankings for more than two years.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah also performed brilliantly in ODIs during these four years, helping the national side win matches with their bowling.

ALSO READ Here’s the Fastest Player in Pakistan Cricket Team

However, the performance of national spin bowling, which was once regarded as a leading weapon for the national team, has not been impressive since the World Cup 2019.

The average of the national spin bowling unit is among the worst since the mega event. Spinners boast an average of 41.41, taking 60 wickets in 26 matches, ranking at the bottom of the table only above New Zealand.

Here is the spin bowling average of the top 11 teams since 2019: