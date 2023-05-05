Zong 4G and Getz Pharma (Pvt.) Ltd Sign Corporate Partnership Agreement for Communication and Connectivity Solutions

Zong 4G, one of Pakistan’s leading digital communication companies, has signed a corporate partnership agreement with Getz Pharma (Pvt.) Limited, a leading pharmaceutical company, to provide data and voice services for its core operational business.

Through this partnership, Zong 4G will provide customized corporate voice, data, and enterprise solutions to meet the communication needs of Getz Pharma. This strategic alliance will enable Getz Pharma (Pvt.) Ltd to fulfill its data and voice connectivity requirements through the largest and fastest data network in Pakistan.

The partnership will allow Getz Pharma (Pvt.) Ltd to concentrate on its core business of delivering quality healthcare products while ensuring seamless communication and connectivity.

The signing ceremony, held on February 16th, 2022, was attended by senior management from both companies.

Farooq Raza Khan, Director GCSS, said, “We are proud to have partnered with Getz Pharma as their communication partner of choice. Our partnership will enable Getz Pharma (Pvt.) Ltd to fulfill their communication and connectivity requirements through our cutting-edge communication solutions.”

Zahid Amin Shah, Senior Manager Indirect Procurement, said, “Zong 4G’s seamless services will help Getz Pharma (Pvt.) Ltd users to improve their productivity and drive business growth.”

The Official Spokesperson of Zong 4G added, “Our partnership with Getz Pharma (Pvt.) Ltd is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation. We are dedicated to providing our customers with the latest technological solutions and customized products that cater to their specific needs.”

The partnership with Getz Pharma (Pvt.) Ltd is a significant milestone in Zong 4G’s journey to becoming the preferred digital partner for all businesses in Pakistan.