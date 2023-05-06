Google Pixel Watch 2 May Launch Alongside Pixel 8 This Year

There have been persistent rumors about Google’s next Pixel Watch for a while. It appears that the wait may be coming to an end, as 9to5Google reports that the tech giant is preparing to unveil the Pixel Watch 2 later this year, alongside its upcoming Pixel 8 and 8 Pro smartphones.

One of the notable enhancements anticipated in the Pixel Watch 2 is the introduction of a new chip, which is expected to offer improved efficiency compared to the Exynos 9110 chip on the original model. This advancement is likely to result in extended battery life and enhanced overall performance.

Other than hardware upgrades, there are going to be some software enhancements as well. It is expected to adopt Google’s latest Material You design language, which was introduced in Android 12, resulting in more dynamic and customizable interfaces.

Moreover, Wear OS is set to receive an update, incorporating new fitness tracking functionalities such as overnight skin temperature and oxygen saturation statistics.

Although these enhancements are in place, certain aspects of the Pixel Watch 2 are likely to remain unchanged. The watch’s design will reportedly be similar to its predecessor, featuring a dome-shaped face and relatively thick bezels. However, the band connector is expected to remain the same, enabling owners of the first-gen Pixel Watch to reuse their straps.

With the introduction of the Pixel Watch 2, alongside the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Google is set to offer a compelling lineup. It will be intriguing to see how Google’s latest smartwatch measures up against rival offerings from Apple and Samsung.