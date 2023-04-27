Google Meet Rolls Out Highly Demanded Video Call Feature

Google Meet has now introduced support for 1080p video calls, however, this feature is exclusively available to paying users. In a recent announcement made by Google on Wednesday, the upgrade is only being rolled out to select Google One and Workspace users.

Moreover, this feature can only be accessed via the web-based version of Google Meet, and of course, you will also need a webcam that supports 1080p resolution. Google has pointed out that 1080p video will necessitate additional bandwidth and has stated that the resolution will automatically be adjusted in cases where bandwidth is limited.

To enable the feature, users must toggle it on by selecting the three dots in the upper-right corner of their video feed and then clicking on “Turn on HD video”, as shown in the GIF below.

Previously, Google Meet only supported resolutions of 720p or lower, so the addition of 1080p resolution is a welcome development. Other video conferencing platforms, including Zoom and Microsoft Teams, have already incorporated support for 1080p calls.

Google has indicated that 1080p video calling is available to users who have subscribed to the following plans: Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Education Plus, Enterprise Essentials, and Frontline.

It is also accessible to those who have a Google One plan with at least 2TB of storage.