All You Need to Know About Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing is gearing up to release its second smartphone, aptly named Phone (2). It is confirmed to launch this summer, though we are yet to see an exact launch date.

Nothing Phone (2) is expected to be a high-end offering powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, unlike the original Nothing Phone (1), which was a mid-ranger. We have also seen leaked images of the phone, showing that it will have a similar design to last year, featuring a transparent finish.

We now also have more specifications to talk about, courtesy of renowned tipster Ben Geskin. He says that the upcoming phone will have a familiar design complete with LED lights in the back, just like before. As expected, there will be a glass back, but the frame will most likely be made from aluminum.

Other reports claim that the Nothing Phone (2) will come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There will be a 50MP camera on the back with OIS support alongside two other sensors. The selfie camera will sit inside a punch-hole cutout.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will be paired with 8 to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB/256 GB UFS 3.1 memory. There will be a 5,000 mAh battery onboard with fast wired and wireless charging options. Some leaks even mention satellite connectivity, but this hasn’t been corroborated so far.

We will update this space as soon as there is an official launch date.