Xiaomi Officially Unveils Redmi K60 Series With Affordable Pricing and Better Cameras

Xiaomi hosted a major event for its Redmi sub-brand and released six new smartphones. The highlight of the event was the Redmi K60 series, which consisted of three new smartphones, namely the Redmi K60 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the Redmi K60 with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and the Redmi K60E with the new Dimensity 8200 processor.

Design and Display

Redmi’s top-of-the-line K60 Pro has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a punch-hole camera. The Redmi K60 resembles its Pro sibling in looks, as it also has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1440p resolution.

The Redmi K60E is the first smartphone in the top K series to conclude with the letter E. Keeping the tradition of the other two siblings alive, Redmi has adopted the 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution in the K60E as well.

ALSO READ Non-Muslim Students Ignored as Govt Yet to Announce Syllabus for Matric Exams in April

Internals and Software

As previously mentioned, Redmi K60 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, while K60 and K60E come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Dimensity 8200, respectively.

K60 Pro and vanilla model offer RAM of up to 16 GB, while K60E can go up to 12 GB. All three variants provide up to 512 GB of storage space.

In terms of software, K60 Pro and K60 feature MIUI 14 on top of Android 13, whereas K60E has MIUI 13 over Android 12.

Cameras

The primary camera on K60 Pro is a 50MP Sony IMX800 with OIS and EIS systems built in. Xiaomi claimed that the overall feel and quality will be comparable to that of a film camera, but with faster processing times. The other two cameras on the Pro variant, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a field of view of 118 degrees and a 2MP macro sensor, are nothing too special.

ALSO READ Govt Eases CKD Imports But What Does it Mean for Car Sales in 2023?

The vanilla K60’s back design is identical to the Pro model, but the main camera is 64MP with OIS, while the other two are the same 8 MP ultra-wide shooter and 2MP macro sensor. The similar 16MP selfie camera can be found on the front. Meanwhile, K60E has a 48MP main camera with OIS, along with 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro sensors. The selfie camera can shoot at 20MP.

Battery and Pricing

K60 Pro has a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging, which can go from 0 to 100 in just 19 minutes. Redmi K60 has a bigger battery with 5,500 mAh capacity and 67W charging.

Similarly, K60E is also powered with the same 5,500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging. However, the company has dropped wireless charging in the K60E model.

The Redmi K60 Pro is available in four colors which are Green, White, Black, and Champion Performance Edition while the vanilla K60 comes in White, Green, Blue Leather, and Black with Carbon and K60E only gets White, Black, and Green colors.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the K60 Pro will be sold at $475 for the 8/128 GB variant and goes up to $660 for the 16/512 GB model. K60 starts at $360 and can go up to $515, depending on the variant. The most affordable of all, K60E’s pricing starts from $315 for the 8/128 GB variant.

Specifications