Here’s What You Get With Kia Sportage “Black Edition”

Kia Lucky Motor Corp. (KLMC) has finally launched a new variant of its popular Sportage SUV in Pakistan. Dubbed ‘Black Limited Edition’ by the company, it is the new range-topping variant in the Sportage lineup.

The company held an exclusive unveiling for its customers and industry analysts on Sunday evening in major cities across Pakistan. There, the company discussed the “upgrades” that people get with the new Sportage variant.

ALSO READ Honda Atlas Introduces Affordable 4G Internet Package for Customers

As per the details shared by the company, the ‘Black Edition’ is merely an appearance package. Also, the Black Edition is only available with an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) powertrain configuration. Here’s what’s new in the new variant:

Gloss black front grille

19″ gloss black alloy rims

Gloss black rear scuff-plate

Dark-Satin mouldings

Darkened Kia, Sportage, and AWD emblems

All-black leather-wrapped interior

The main features and performance figures of the new variant are the same as the standard Sportage. According to the company, this variant will have a limited production run of up to one year.

ALSO READ Launch Imminent as Peugeot Unveils 2008 SUV With a New Look

While the new variant certainly looks great, it is priced a bit too high compared to some of its rivals. Kia has priced the Sportage Black Edition at a jaw-dropping Rs. 9.05 million.

Compared to it, SUVs like MG HS and Hyundai Tucson seem like a much better value for money. Although, given Sportage’s general popularity, the Black Edition might just turn out to be a big hit.