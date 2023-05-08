Installation of Synthetic Turf at National Hockey Stadium in the Doldrums

The installation of the new synthetic turf at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore has been hampered by adverse weather conditions in the city.

The work on installation began in mid-April, with Sports Advisor Punjab, Wahab Riaz, inaugurating the project, which is estimated to cost around Rs. 160 million.

As per media reports, the blue synthetic turf was not properly attached to the ground, leading to fears that it would be heavily damaged by strong winds blowing it away.

However, officials from the Sports Board Punjab have claimed that the process is being carried out under the supervision of experts and is proceeding according to plan.

The blue synthetic turf, which has been approved by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), was procured from Belgium to bring the venue up to standard.

Last month, it was reported that the astroturf installed at Lala Ayub Hockey Sports Complex in Peshawar, which cost over Rs. 10 crores, was found to be substandard.

A five-member committee was tasked with investigating the faulty installation of the astroturf and was expected to submit its report within a month, but there has been no further progress on the matter.

In a letter to the director general of the PSB, Syed Zahir Shah noted that the turf’s surface exhibited noticeable signs of deterioration just one month after its installation.