Multiple Injured After Bees Attack School Students

A group of schoolgirls suffered injuries after being attacked by a swarm of bees on Monday in the Saddar area of Rawalpindi.

The students were harmed due to the negligence of the school administration, who failed to remove a beehive from a tree on the school premises despite several requests.

After the incident, rescue personnel administered first-aid to the injured students and then transported them to a hospital for further treatment.

According to reports, the swarm of bees attacked the students after one of them threw a stone at the beehive.

The incident highlights the importance of proper safety measures and the need for schools to take proactive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of their students.