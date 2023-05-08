UAE Workers Urge Employers to Adopt Hybrid Work

Workers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are seeking hybrid work that combines the option to work remotely and from the office, as per recent industry research.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a change in working culture, and the UAE is at the forefront of the movement toward a hybrid working model.

A recent report by Workspace, a trade event organizer, suggested that the Emirates is projected to transform into a leading hub for hybrid work patterns.

The report noted that job seekers now consider hybrid work options as an important factor in accepting employment offers.

Citing Microsoft research, the report revealed that a majority of businesses in UAE, or 98%, are planning to invest in hybrid workplace technology by 2024, surpassing the global average of 89%. As more employees are now able to work remotely, a hybrid work model is becoming increasingly common.

Many employers have started adopting this system because it is both effective and efficient as well as lauded by the employees.

Several organizations have taken steps to create a successful hybrid strategy by improving technology and designing office space to accommodate changing work arrangements.

Employees have the chance to maximize productivity, maintain work-life balance, and save time via a hybrid model. According to studies, hybrid work may increase output, with remote employees frequently outperforming their coworkers in offices.

According to data provided by Elaine O’Connell, Vice President of Design and Hospitality at Dmg Events, UAE is quickly becoming a global leader in hybrid work.