Rates of Profit on National Savings Schemes Increased

The government has revised the rates of profit on several national savings certificates and schemes by up to 100 bps.

The rates of profit on Special Savings Certificates (SSC), Savings Account (SA), and Short Term Savings Certificates (STSC) have been revised upwards.

The rate of return on SSC has gone up by 27 bps to 17.40 percent, the rate of return on SA has been increased by 100 bps to 19.50 percent while the rate of return on STSC has been increased by 98 percent.

However, there has been no change in the rates of return on Defense Saving Certificates (DSC), Bahbood Savings Certificates (BSC), Regular Income Certificates (RIC), and Pensioners Benefit Amount (PBA).