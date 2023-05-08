Shahid Afridi Starts Food Campaign for Poor Students in Rural Sindh

Shahid Afridi has started a program to provide food to deserving children enrolled in charity schools in Sindh to prevent school dropouts and ensure a sustainable future for education in the region.

Taking an initiative to promote education in rural areas, former cricketer and the founder of SAF, Shahid Afridi has launched a food ration program for poor families with children enrolled in charity schools in Sindh, Pakistan.

The program aims to prevent children from dropping out of school to help support their families financially. Afridi’s non-profit organization, the Shahid Afridi Foundation, is jointly running a charitable school with Green Crescent Trust in a poor area of Karachi, and the new building of the school was inaugurated recently by Afridi.

Afridi also announced plans to adopt more government schools in Sindh with old buildings to ensure hundreds of students’ academic futures.

According to Afridi, between 25-30 million children are out of school in Pakistan, and he urged concerned charities and non-governmental organizations to collaborate to tackle the issue. Afridi said that he would approach influential feudal lords in the Sindh province for their help in enrolling millions of children from underprivileged families in rural areas of the province.