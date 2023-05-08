Here’s What Pakistan’s World Cup Squad Should Look Like

With the 2023 ODI World Cup just around the corner, every cricketing nation is busy strategizing and analyzing their best squad to represent them on the biggest stage of cricket. Today, we’ll have a look at what Pakistan’s World Cup squad for this year’s mega event should or is likely to look like.

As the anticipation builds up, cricket experts and fans alike are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Men in Green’s 15-man squad for the mega-event.

Pakistan has a rich cricketing history and a reputation for producing some of the best cricketing talents in the world. In recent 50-over World Cups, the Green Shirts have struggled to find consistency in their performances, but with the right mix of experience and youth, Pakistan is one of the favorites heading into the tournament.

Let’s have a closer look at Pakistan’s potential squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup, analyzing their strengths and weaknesses, and discussing the key players who could make all the difference for the team. So, let’s dive in and see what Pakistan’s squad should look like for the World Cup.

Captain Babar Azam

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam will be tasked to lead the Men in Green to World Cup glory in India later this year. Babar Azam has come into his own as a captain in the 50-over format and recently led the side to the summit of ICC ODI rankings for the first time in history.

The hopes of the entire nation rest on the shoulders of the skipper.

The Openers

One of Pakistan’s most prolific opening partnerships in ODI cricket, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq, will be tasked to continue providing excellent starts to the Green Shirts.

The opening duo has scored 2,318 runs at an average of 45.45 in only 53 innings together as an opening pair. They are just 538 runs away from surpassing Saeed Anwar and Aamer Sohail’s record tally for a Pakistani opening pair.

The Wicket-Keepers

Mohammad Rizwan has established himself as an integral part of the Pakistan national setup. The gritty wicket-keeper batter will slot in the middle-order while he will also take the gloves behind the stumps.

Mohammad Haris should be his understudy at the World Cup. The flamboyant wicket-keeper has showcased his skills with the bat and is an excellent fielder as well. He can be utilized as a finisher while he will also be the backup wicket-keeper in the squad.

Middle Order

Over the past few years, Pakistan’s most vulnerable area has been the middle order. Fortunately, the Men in Green have found a solid solution in the form of Salman Ali Agha and Iftikhar Ahmed. Both players showcased their class by scoring magnificent half-centuries in the final ODI against New Zealand. The duo should be Pakistan’s first choice pair in the middle.

The cover for both players should be provided by the experienced batter, Haris Sohail. While Haris has been unlucky with injuries throughout his career, his ability to bat in the middle order is unmatched. Haris’ elegance along with a calm head could prove to be the difference in crunch games.

The Spin Attack

It is expected that spin would play a huge role in Indian conditions. Pakistan’s vice-captain, Shadab Khan, would be surely on the plane to India along with his leg-spin twin, Usama Mir, who has been impressive in his short international career so far.

The point of contention is for the third spot in the squad, with two players, Mohammad Nawaz, and Imad Wasim, fighting for the ticket to India. While Imad has been in solid form over the past year, Nawaz’s ability to bowl 10 overs in ODI cricket just edges him past Imad. It would be a difficult task for the team management nevertheless.

Pace Battery for Pakistan’s World Cup Squad

There seems to be no headache for Pakistan in the pace department. Three frontline pacers, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah form a formidable bowling unit.

Only one space is left in the squad and that goes to Mohammad Wasim Jnr. The speedster has demonstrated his utility as a pacer in the recently concluded series against New Zealand. He has a knack for picking up wickets and is an excellent option at the death overs, along with being an electric fielder and a handy hitter lower down the order.

Wasim Jr.’s inclusion comes in at the expense of Ihsanullah, who has been great in T20 cricket but has yet to establish himself as a star in the 50-over format.

Traveling Reserves

Ihsanullah would be the reserve pacer in the squad while experienced opening batter, Shan Masood, would be the backup opener in case the need arrives. Imad Wasim would be the third traveling reserve in the squad.

Abdullah Shafique is unlucky to miss out in our squad.

Here is what our squad would look like:

Babar Azam (c) Imam-ul-Haq Fakhar Zaman Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Mohammad Haris (wk) Salman Ali Agha Iftikhar Ahmed Haris Sohail Shadab Khan Mohammad Nawaz Usama Mir Shaheen Afridi Naseem Shah Haris Rauf Mohammad Wasim Jr. Ihsanullah (Reserve) Shan Masood (Reserve)

What changes would you make to Pakistan’s World Cup squad? Let us know in the comments section.