Babar Azam Responds to Imam-ul-Haq’s Controversial Tweet

The Pakistan cricket team captain, Babar Azam, has responded to a controversial tweet posted by the opening batter, Imam-ul-Haq, before the fifth ODI match against New Zealand.

Speaking at the presser after the fifth ODI, Babar said that he had not seen what Imam had posted, as he had not checked any social media handles since the tweet.

The all-format captain assured that there was no grouping in the national setup, and everyone was satisfied with the unity of the team, which they would try to maintain.

“If something happens in the family, we try to keep it to ourselves and not let it get out. The boys don’t even act like that. There is trust in the team like a family,” the skipper said.

It is pertinent to mention that just hours before the last encounter of the series, the 27-year-old cricketer posted a tweet that created controversy in the cricket fraternity.

“Life is an unexpected journey, so never expect anything from anyone. Be patient, Allah is watching!” Imam-ul-Haq wrote.

It was believed that the opener had posted the tweet in protest after he was dropped from the playing XI in the fourth and fifth ODI despite scoring a half-century in the third game.

The left-handed batter scored a fighting innings of 90 runs off 107 balls in the third clash, helping the side to post a total of 288 runs at the National Bank Cricket Arena.