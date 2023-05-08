Multan-Sukkur Motorway Gets New Traffic Monitoring System

An automated transport monitoring system has been implemented on M5 Multan-Sukkur Motorway.

M5 will be the first motorway in Pakistan that has an automated transport system. According to the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP), the system features 269 cameras that will monitor all moving vehicles continuously.

IG NHMP stated that the system has been installed at 77 hotspots for overspeeding. He added that speed cams have been placed at five-kilometer intervals to constantly monitor the road and ensure action against any violation promptly.

Robotic Toll and Fine Collection Systems

In two years, the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) will install Intelligent Transport System (ITS) on motorways M1, M2, M3, and M4.

An NHMP official announced in March that the Motorway Police has signed an agreement with the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) through the National Highway Authority (NHA) to implement ITS.

The source said that this new system will eliminate commuter motorway delays. He said motorists only pay fines and toll taxes when they exit the Lahore-Sialkot motorway, which is completely automated.

The official said that the ITS system sends challans to offenders who exit the motorway. He noted that there are a few obstacles in implementing this system in Pakistan.

He noted that, in some cases, multiple family members use one vehicle, making challan assignments difficult. ITS also has trouble finding unregistered vehicles with open letters.

He said an accurate and efficient ITS system needs a strong database. Despite challenges, the NHMP’s ITS system will be a major modernization step.