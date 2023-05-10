From Code to Combat: Mark Zuckerberg Wins Gold Medal in Jiu-Jitsu

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg competed in his first jiu-jitsu martial arts tournament, winning silver and gold medals.

Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire tech entrepreneur and founder of Facebook, recently made headlines after participating in his first-ever jiu-jitsu martial arts tournament.

Held at Woodside High School in California, near the headquarters of Zuckerberg’s company Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, the tournament saw the tech CEO competing for the Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu team.

Displaying his skills, Mark Zuckerberg bagged both silver and gold medals. Brazilian-style jiu-jitsu is based on the art of holds and control, rather than kicks or strikes.

It should be noted that Zuckerberg’s interest in martial arts began during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he has been training with Dave Camarillo, a coach who has worked with several UFC champions.

Fans congratulated Zuckerberg on his achievement and praised his physical pursuits alongside his technology accomplishments, highlighting his multifaceted interests and talents.