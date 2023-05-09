Iftikhar Ahmed Comes Out to Defend Shan Masood Following Crowd Abuse

Star Pakistani cricketer, Iftikhar Ahmed, has voiced his support for Shan Masood after the crowd abused him during the last match of the ODI series against New Zealand.

Iftikhar shared a video on his Twitter account where the crowd can be heard chanting Parchi and expressed his sadness at seeing the crowd over using such language for a cricketer.

The right-handed batter further added that he himself has been a victim of bullying in the recent past when he was going through a tough phase in his cricketing career.

Iftikhar defended Shan Masood saying, the left-handed batter has established his place in the national squad through hard work and numerous outstanding performances.

Is video ko dekh ke bohat afsoos hua. Aisay taunts ka shikaar mein khud bhi raha hoon. @shani_official is one of the most hardworking & fittest player in the team with amazing work ethics. He has earned his spot through various performances & a lot of runs pic.twitter.com/9hj9JbDrmt — Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiMania) May 8, 2023

Earlier, former Pakistani fast bowler, Mohammad Amir, also defended Shan Masood, stating that only Allah almighty can keep these cricket fans happy.

The home side suffered a 47-run defeat after failing to chase down 300 runs on the batting surface. This result caused the side to drop to the third spot in the ODI rankings.

Shan Masood played three matches in the series and scored 52 runs with a highest score of 44 while in the last game, he only scored 7 runs off 20 deliveries.