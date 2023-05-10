Govt Approves Rs. 153 Million for Settling Court Disputes With India

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet on Wednesday approved Rs. 153 million Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) in favor of the Ministry of Water Resources for payment of court cases fee for the settlement of a dispute with India under the Indus Waters Treaty.

The apex committee headed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar further approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs. 4 billion (Equivalent to US$ 20 million) as Rupee cover in favor of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for the World Bank Program “Actions to Strengthen Performance for Inclusive and Responsive Education.

Ministry of Aviation submitted a summary on the Challenges and re-opening of Roosevelt Hotel, New York, and briefed the meeting on the outcome of negotiations held by the Committee with the New York City Government and the Hotel Union on reaching a suitable agreement for the utilization of the Roosevelt Hotel (1,025 rooms) over a period of three years for Immigrant Housing Business by the New York City Government. The ECC after a detailed discussion approved the execution of a settlement agreement with the Hotel Union and the New York City Government.

The ECC further gave node for the withdrawal of pending lawsuits by the Roosevelt Hotel with the Hotel Union and the City of New York pursuant to the terms of a settlement agreement with the Union. The ECC further directed the PIAL to engage and share its business plan with the NBP regarding the rollover of the loan.

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman, Federal Minister for Aviation/Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi MNA/Ex-PM, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.