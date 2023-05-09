Sri Lanka Puts to Rest Indian Propaganda of Hosting Asia Cup

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has denied reports by Indian media regarding the decision of the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) to shift the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 to a neutral venue.

A renowned sports journalist in Sri Lanka has confirmed that the board has not received any message from the ACC or other cricket boards regarding hosting the event.

“The SLC official confirmed that no such decision has been communicated to SLC. It was stated that a decision to move the event needs to be taken by the ACC,” he wrote.

Yesterday, it was reported in the media that the ACC has decided to move the event, which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan, to Sri Lanka as India will not visit Pakistan.

It was also reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has received support from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh cricket boards to change the venue for the event.

It is worth noting that the BCCI has refused to send its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup due to security issues and is keen to ensure the tournament is held at a neutral venue.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has also taken stern action and is ready for a befitting response by not participating in the ODI World Cup 2023, which is scheduled to be held in India.

As per media reports, PCB is keen to plan a bilateral or triangular series involving South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ireland, and West Indies to prepare for the World Cup 2023.