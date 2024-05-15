How to Watch Pakistan vs Kyrgyzstan Volleyball Championship Match

CAVA (Central Asian Volleyball Association) Nation’s League in Islamabad is reaching its tipping point, as it is providing thrilling volleyball matches in the multi-nation tournament that will conclude on May 17th.

Teams from Iran, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and the hosts Pakistan, compete in a six-nation contest for regional volleyball supremacy.

The tournament, kickstarted on May 11th, featuring a dynamic roster of matches spread across seven days at the Islamabad Sports Complex.

On the opening day of the tournament, Pakistan secured a resounding victory against Afghanistan with a 3-0 win while Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka on day two of the competition registering a resounding 3-0 triumph.

Pakistan Volleyball team then extended their winning streak in the (CAVA) League at the Liaquat Gymnasium in Islamabad with a 3-1 win over Turkmenistan.

Here’s how to watch the CAVA Nation’s League:

