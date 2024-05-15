How to Watch Pakistan vs Kyrgyzstan Volleyball Championship Match

CAVA (Central Asian Volleyball Association) Nation’s League in Islamabad is reaching its tipping point, as it is providing thrilling volleyball matches in the multi-nation tournament that will conclude on May 17th.
Teams from Iran, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and the hosts Pakistan, compete in a six-nation contest for regional volleyball supremacy.
The tournament, kickstarted on May 11th, featuring a dynamic roster of matches spread across seven days at the Islamabad Sports Complex.
On the opening day of the tournament, Pakistan secured a resounding victory against Afghanistan with a 3-0 win while Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka on day two of the competition registering a resounding 3-0 triumph.
Pakistan Volleyball team then extended their winning streak in the (CAVA) League at the Liaquat Gymnasium in Islamabad with a 3-1 win over Turkmenistan.
Here’s how to watch the CAVA Nation’s League:
Pakistan vs Kyrgyzstan Volleyball Championship Match Link: LIVE STREAM
Schedule:
|Date
|Match
|Teams
|Time
|May 15
|Match 10
|Sri Lanka vs Iran
|1:00 pm
|Match 11
|Afghanistan vs Turkmenistan
|3:30 pm
|Match 12
|Kyrgyzstan vs Pakistan
|6:30 pm
|May 16
|Match 13
|Afghanistan vs Kyrgyzstan
|1:00 pm
|Match 14
|Turkmenistan vs Sri Lanka
|3:30 pm
|Match 15
|Pakistan vs Iran
|6:30 pm
|May 17
|Match 16
|P3 vs P4 (3rd Position)
|3:30 pm
|Match 17
|P1 vs P2 (FINAL)
|5:30 pm