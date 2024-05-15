PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

How to Watch Pakistan vs Kyrgyzstan Volleyball Championship Match

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published May 15, 2024 | 3:05 pm

CAVA (Central Asian Volleyball Association) Nation’s League in Islamabad is reaching its tipping point, as it is providing thrilling volleyball matches in the multi-nation tournament that will conclude on May 17th.

Teams from Iran, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and the hosts Pakistan, compete in a six-nation contest for regional volleyball supremacy.

The tournament, kickstarted on May 11th, featuring a dynamic roster of matches spread across seven days at the Islamabad Sports Complex.

On the opening day of the tournament, Pakistan secured a resounding victory against Afghanistan with a 3-0 win while Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka on day two of the competition registering a resounding 3-0 triumph.

Pakistan Volleyball team then extended their winning streak in the (CAVA) League at the Liaquat Gymnasium in Islamabad with a 3-1 win over Turkmenistan.

Here’s how to watch the CAVA Nation’s League:

Pakistan vs Kyrgyzstan Volleyball Championship Match Link: LIVE STREAM

Schedule:

Date Match Teams Time
May 15 Match 10 Sri Lanka vs Iran 1:00 pm
Match 11 Afghanistan vs Turkmenistan 3:30 pm
Match 12 Kyrgyzstan vs Pakistan 6:30 pm
May 16 Match 13 Afghanistan vs Kyrgyzstan 1:00 pm
Match 14 Turkmenistan vs Sri Lanka 3:30 pm
Match 15 Pakistan vs Iran 6:30 pm
May 17 Match 16 P3 vs P4 (3rd Position) 3:30 pm
Match 17 P1 vs P2 (FINAL) 5:30 pm

Shayan Obaid Alexander

