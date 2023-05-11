Exporters Reject Partial Ban on Rice Cultivation in Sindh

The Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) has strongly condemned the ban on Rice Cultivation in several districts across Sindh.

In a meeting held on Wednesday, exporters highlighted the critical importance of rice in bringing foreign reserves through exports in these challenging times while criticizing that government actions are discouraging these key exports.

Chela Ram Kewlani Chairman of REAP, Haseeb Ali Khan Senior Vice Chairman, Habibur Rehaman, Vice Chairman, and Managing Committee Members were among the attendees.

Chela Ram said rice was the second-biggest export commodity which brings over $2.5 billion in precious foreign exchange every year. Rice was a surplus crop, suitable to export, as it was not the primary staple food, he added. “We are already facing crop shortage this year and due to this ban, it is very difficult to achieve our export target of over $2 billion,” he added.

Chela Ram also requested President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar and Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to review the ban, to get maximum rice crop for export purposes and fetch the much-needed foreign exchange for the country.

He pointed out to Sindh Government that Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, and Sukkur are primary rice-growing areas and there is no justification to ban rice cultivation in these areas.

Pertinently, Pakistan is expected to fetch $2 billion in rice exports in the current fiscal year with an increase of 45 percent in volume in the first eight months.

