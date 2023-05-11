Pakistan Navy Receives Two State-of-the-Art Warships

The Pakistan Navy received two brand-new Type 054 A/P Frigates, Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Tippu Sultan and PNS Shahjahan, into its fleet on Wednesday. The navy’s public relations wing issued a statement marking the commissioning of the two frigates at the Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai, China.

As per the press release, the reception was attended by Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi who served as the chief guest and gave the Command Scrolls to the Commanding Officers of PN Ships.

Admiral Niazi stressed during his remarks that the two frigates symbolize a new milestone in the Pakistan-China relationship, which is based on trust, respect, and mutual support. He highlighted the depth of the two countries’ defense partnerships, which is apparent in their combined efforts.

The admiral praised China for its active assistance, which has enabled the navy to take substantial strides toward reinforcing its force structure and boosting its capabilities. He further noted that the successful completion of the Type 054 A/P Project represented a significant improvement in their capabilities to fight maritime threats and contribute to regional peace and security.

Amid obstacles brought about by the pandemic, Admiral Niazi expressed his admiration and gratitude for the collective efforts of all stakeholders who contributed to the ship’s development. Despite the obstacles, they were able to finish the work on schedule.

Pakistan and China signed an agreement for four multi-role frigates (Type 054-A/P) in 2018. In 2022, the first two ships, PNS TUGHRIL, and PNS Taimur, joined the PN Navy fleet. They are cutting-edge platforms with superior surface-to-surface, ground attack, surface-to-air, and underwater weaponry, as well as significant surveillance capabilities.