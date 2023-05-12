Emirates to Ditch Printed Boarding Passes Soon

One of the leading airlines in the world, Emirates, has decided to scrap conventional printed boarding passes from 15 May 2023 onwards.

Instead, it will be issuing online boarding passes through email and SMS to its passengers who will be checking in at Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Passengers will also be able to view their digital boarding passes through Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, or the Emirates app.

According to the airline, the digital version of the boarding pass can be used at different points in the airport, including shops, security checking, and boarding gate.

Despite the fact that digital boarding passes can be accessed via phone, some passengers are still required to get a printed version. These passengers include people traveling with babies, minors traveling alone, travelers who need special assistance, and those flying to the United States (US).

It is pertinent to mention here that the people facing any kind of problem while accessing their digital boarding pass will be given a printed version at DXB’s check-in desk. The problems can be phone running out of battery, no internet connection, not owning a phone, SMS or email delivery issues, or any other technical glitch.

Emirates is steadily adopting digital practices into its operations. Recently, it also introduced biometric services at Terminal 3 for all passengers, which was previously only for UAE and GCC citizens.