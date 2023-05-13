HTC U23 Pro Confirmed to Launch Next Week

Following a significant leak last week, HTC has officially announced that the highly anticipated U23 Pro smartphone will be unveiled on Thursday, May 18.

A newly released teaser provides a brief glimpse of the device, although no additional information has been disclosed.

According to the circulating rumors, the HTC U23 Pro is expected to boast a 120Hz AMOLED display, powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, and equipped with a 108MP primary camera on top of an unknown image sensor.

The device is also rumored to come preloaded with Android 13 and house a 4,600 mAh battery. There is no word on how fast its wired charging will be, but it may also have wireless charging, which is rare among mid-range phones.

Additionally, HTC U23 Pro is said to be compatible with HTC’s Viverse VR platform, although specific details regarding this integration remain scarce at present. However, the teaser image above confirms that the phone will indeed come with Viveverse support.

We have also seen leaked hands-on images of the phone which confirms the device’s design. HTC U23 Pro is going to have a plastic build with a curved rear panel featuring a large camera setup in the corner labeled with “108MP OIS”.

It will be one of those rare phones that retain a 3.5mm headphone jack, which will be placed at the top while the SIM slot will be at the bottom next to the USB-C charging port. There will also be a fingerprint sensor on the side that will double as a power button for quick unlocks.