HTC Wildfire E3 Lite Launched for Cheap

The HTC brand may be dead, but it’s still licensing its name to interested markets around the world, which is keeping the phones coming.

HTC Wildfire E3 Lite is the latest to come out of this licensing agreement. It’s an entry-level phone powered by a Unisoc chip. We are yet to find out a price tag, but it should be a highly affordable device given its hardware specifications.

Its screen is a 6.52-inch IPS LCD with 720p resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The fingerprint sensor is on the side and it doubles as the power button.

The phone’s chipset is Unisoc’s SC9863 with multiple memory configurations to choose from. You can either go for 3 GB RAM with 32 GB built-in storage, or 4 GB RAM with 64GB storage, which is expandable through a microSD card.

The camera setup includes a 13MP main sensor, a 2MP depth camera, and 5MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls. Battery capacity is rated at 5,000 mAh with 10W wired charging.

As mentioned earlier, there is no word on pricing yet, but the phone will be available in Black and Blue color options.

HTC Wildfire E3 Lite Specifications