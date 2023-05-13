Over 66% of Women Face Workplace Harassment: Survey

A survey conducted by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in the UK found that two-thirds of young women have experienced sexual harassment, bullying, or verbal abuse in the workplace.

Most victims do not report these incidents due to fear of disbelief, harm to work relationships, and negative effects on their careers. The TUC is urging the government to maintain laws designed to protect workers against assault and harassment.

Three out of five women reported such incidents at work, with the number rising to two-thirds among those aged 25 to 34. These incidents occurred on work premises as well as through phone calls, text messages, emails, social media, and virtual meetings.

The TUC accused some lawmakers within the UK’s Conservative party of sabotaging new legislation aimed at protecting workers.

TUC General Secretary, Paul Nowak, emphasized the importance of creating a safe environment for all women and highlighted the abuse faced by women in public-facing professions.

Less than one in three women who experienced sexual harassment reported the incidents to their employers.