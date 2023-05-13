Rawalpindi Board Announces New Exam Dates for Matric and Intermediate Students

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has released a revised schedule for exams postponed due to violent protests earlier this week. Board Chairman, Muhammad Adnan Khan, announced that the postponed papers will now be conducted on 17, 18, and 19 May. Here’s the official notification about the rescheduled exams.

ALSO READ Balochistan Introduces Digital System for Intermediate Exams

This decision has been taken to minimize disruption caused by protests and allow students to complete their exams without further delay. Students are advised to download the new roll number slips from the official website. It is crucial for affected students to download and print their updated roll number slips to avoid trouble.

ALSO READ PPSC Postpones Written Examination Amidst Political Turmoil

It is important to note that all BISE Rawalpindi annual examinations on 10, 11, and 12 May had been delayed to ensure the safety of the candidates, their parents, and the invigilator staff in the wake of the sudden protests earlier this week.