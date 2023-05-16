Etihad Airways Announces Summer Sale With Huge Discounts

By Salman Ahmed | Published May 16, 2023 | 3:59 pm

One of UAE’s leading airlines, Etihad Airways, has launched discounts on economy and business class flights to multiple international routes under its summer sale.

For economy class, travelers can fly to Tel Aviv for AED 795 to Amman for AED 895. Istanbul, known for its iconic landmarks and fusion of Eastern and Western cultures, can be visited for AED 935.

Vienna, home to famous classical musicians, is also an option for AED 1,195 in economy class and AED 13,495 in business class.

Individuals seeking a tropical getaway with stunning beaches, surfing spots, and scuba diving, can fly to Manila starting from AED 2,395.

With its lively nightlife and renowned shopping centers, Bangkok’s economy class fares start at AED 2,495, while business class fares are available from AED 9,995.

Here’s the table showing discounted economy and business class fares to the mentioned destinations:

Destination Economy Class Fare Business Class Fare
Tel Aviv (Israel) AED 795
Amman (Jordan) AED 895
Istanbul (Turkey) AED 935
Vienna (Austria) AED 1,195 AED 13,495
Manila (Philippines) AED 2,395
Bangkok (Thailand) AED 2,495 AED 9,995
Munich (Germany) AED 13,995
Rome (Italy) AED 14,995
Seoul (South Korea) AED 17,995
Chicago (US) AED 20,995

 

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


