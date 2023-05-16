Etihad Airways Announces Summer Sale With Huge Discounts

One of UAE’s leading airlines, Etihad Airways, has launched discounts on economy and business class flights to multiple international routes under its summer sale.

For economy class, travelers can fly to Tel Aviv for AED 795 to Amman for AED 895. Istanbul, known for its iconic landmarks and fusion of Eastern and Western cultures, can be visited for AED 935.

Vienna, home to famous classical musicians, is also an option for AED 1,195 in economy class and AED 13,495 in business class.

Individuals seeking a tropical getaway with stunning beaches, surfing spots, and scuba diving, can fly to Manila starting from AED 2,395.

With its lively nightlife and renowned shopping centers, Bangkok’s economy class fares start at AED 2,495, while business class fares are available from AED 9,995.

Here’s the table showing discounted economy and business class fares to the mentioned destinations: