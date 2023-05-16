How to See The Spectacular Blue Star 150 Trillion Miles Away From Earth

If you’re interested in witnessing a rare astronomical phenomenon, you won’t want to miss the chance to see a blue star shining brightly in the night sky this May. The star named “Vega” is approximately 150 trillion miles far from Earth.

It is the fifth brightest star in the sky and will be visible in the northern hemisphere below the horizon by mid-evening throughout this month.

It will rise four minutes earlier each day as Earth travels around the Sun. If you’re in the southern hemisphere, Vega will be visible up to four hours after midnight.

It will be visible from mid-northern latitudes early morning. Those who live in this region can see this star nearly every night of the year as it goes below the horizon for only about seven hours a day. Some of the countries in the mid-northern latitude include the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, and China

However, farther south, Vega lies below the horizon for extended periods but never sets in Alaska, northern Canada, and most of Europe.

While Vega is visible in the night sky each summer, it shines brightest in May. Even in bright moonlight, you can see the blue star with the naked eye.

Vega forms the Summer Triangle with two other stars, Altair and Deneb. You can find Vega in the ancient text, but it was first photographed in 1850. It has since been a focus of astronomers, who have used it to learn about solar systems in the early stages of their formation.