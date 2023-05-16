Dubai to Open Gigantic Food Court as Big as 11 Football Stadiums

Dubai’s Festival City Mall is set to open a massive food hall called “The Market Island,” spanning 70,000 square meters, making it the largest in the Middle East.

The project, as big as 11 football stadiums, will be made in partnership with Russian real estate firm, Zemskiy Group, which is making its debut in United Arab Emirates (UAE) with this venture.

General Manager Al-Futtaim Malls, Hayssam Hajjar, described the venue as a place that will combine food and entertainment, offering a diverse range of culinary concepts.

Located on the ground floor at the north end of the mall, Market Island will officially open in December. With a capacity to accommodate over 3,500 seats, it will feature 53 food outlets and restaurant spaces.

The food court aims to serve as a tourist and entertainment hub in addition to being a place to eat. Local DJ sets and live entertainment performances will also be available for visitors to enjoy.