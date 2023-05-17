Mountaineer Naila Kiani to Receive Sitara-i-Imtiaz

The government of Pakistan has decided to confer the civil award Sitara-i-Imtiaz on the renowned climber, Naila Kiani, for her achievements in the field of mountaineering.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the conferment of the third-highest honor and civilian award after she successfully summited Mount Everest in Nepal.

The PM Office has issued an official notification directing the Cabinet Secretary to complete all the formalities regarding the award.

It is important to mention here that Naila Kiani achieved a remarkable feat on Sunday by successfully reaching the summit of Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world.

This accomplishment makes her the second woman from Pakistan to conquer this highest peak, following in the footsteps of Samina Baig, who achieved this feat in 2013.

Earlier today, Naila, along with another Pakistani woman named Nadia Azad, successfully conquered Lhotse Peak in Nepal, which is the fourth-highest mountain in the world.

With this, Kiani has become the first Pakistani woman to reach the summit of Lhotse and also the first non-Nepalese mountaineer to conquer Mount Everest this season.

Naila Kiani, who is also a professional boxer, has previously climbed Annapurna I in Nepal, K2, and Gasherbrum I and II before scaling the fourth-highest peak in the world.