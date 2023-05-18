AirSial to Begin Flights to Another Famous Destination in the Middle East

Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has given the green light to AirSial to commence its operations from Pakistan to Muscat, the capital city of Oman.

AirSial has received official approval from the CAA to operate flights connecting three major Pakistani cities to Muscat International Airport.

Starting from June 1, 2023, AirSial will offer convenient and reliable air travel options for passengers flying from Islamabad, Lahore, and Sialkot to Muscat.

Passengers from Islamabad can avail themselves of three weekly flights to Muscat, while Lahore and Sialkot will each have three and two flights per week, respectively.

This development comes as exciting news for travelers seeking direct flights between these Pakistani cities and the bustling capital of Oman.

AirSial, a prominent player in the Pakistani aviation industry, is ready to embark on this new venture and cater to the growing demand for air travel between Pakistan and Oman.

The approval from Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority not only reflects the trust placed in AirSial’s operational capabilities but also signifies the strengthening of bilateral ties between Pakistan and Oman.

This step is expected to foster increased trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges between the two nations, while also facilitating the movement of individuals for various purposes.