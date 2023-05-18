Islamabad to Get More Public Parks Soon

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is making significant strides in enhancing the recreational facilities for residents of the federal capital with the development of multiple modern parks.

According to official sources within the CDA, over the past decade, approximately 37 public parks have already been established, and the authority is actively working on a policy to further increase their number in the years to come.

The process of developing a new park typically takes around three to four months, considering the completion of necessary formalities.

Presently, the federal capital boasts six amusement parks, which are deemed sufficient to cater to the recreational needs of the residents.

However, the CDA has implemented a policy whereby the construction of an amusement park will accompany the development of new sectors.

This ensures that as the CDA progresses with the establishment of sectors such as I-11, I-12, I-14, I-15, I-16, D-12, and Park Enclave, model villages, and parks will be incorporated into these areas.

These new parks will be designed in accordance with the approved layout plan of the CDA to meet the growing demand and expectations of the general public.

By focusing on the development of these sectors and integrating well-planned parks and model villages within them, the CDA is determined to enhance the recreational landscape of the federal capital, providing residents with ample spaces to relax, engage in outdoor activities, and enjoy quality time with their families and friends.