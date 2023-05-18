Haval Debuts Locally Assembled Jolion at Competitive Price

The C-Segment SUV market of Pakistan has become slightly more exciting with the highly-anticipated launch of the locally assembled Haval Jolion SUV.

Last year, Haval debuted the locally assembled H6, although, a large number of car buyers were curious about the launch of Jolion.

Details

With its arrival, the C-segment of SUVs has gotten slightly more interesting. Jolion is a direct competitor to Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, and Proton X70.

Compared to its competitors, Jolion is a futuristic and sharp-looking SUV, both, inside and out. It is available in six color options including White, Black, Red, Blue, Green, and Grey. The interior is a combination of grey, white, and bronze colors, with supple and high-end materials.

It has a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that sends 147 hp and 220 Nm of torque to the front wheels via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

The SUV has Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA) technology. The suspension setup consists of McPherson Struts up front, and Torsion Bar Coil Spring suspension at the back.

Thankfully, Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) hasn’t skimped on the features of the locally assembled Haval Jolion. The SUV has the complete range of features like the imported version, including:

Electrically height-adjustable headlamps

Panoramic sunroof

Electric tailgate with delayed closing and memory function

Multi-function steering wheel

Paddle shifters

Wireless charge

Faux leather seats

6-way electric adjustable driver seat

4-way electric adjustable front passenger seat

Front ventilated seats

Large color instrument cluster

Large touch-based infotainment system with CarPlay & Android Auto

Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

Full power windows with one-click lifting & anti-pinch function

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), etc.

Price

The price, booking amount, and delivery time of the Jolion are as follows:

Price (Rs.) 8,299,000 Booking Amount (Rs.) 600,000 Delivery Time 3 to 4 Months

At its price, Jolion competes directly with Kia Sportage FWD and Hyundai Tucson GLS Sport FWD, with a significant advantage in performance and features. Time will tell Haval’s new compact SUV will snatch the market share from the industry veterans.