Hyundai Tucson Raises the Bar With An Addition of Parking Sensors

As competition in the C-SUV category heats up in Pakistan, car manufacturers prioritize integrating advanced features to distinguish their offerings.

Basic equipment no longer suffices for customers seeking vehicles that provide a comprehensive package encompassing convenience, comfort, and, most importantly, safety.

Hyundai Nishat Motor, a relatively new player in the Pakistani automotive industry, has swiftly emerged as a strong contender across various segments.

One such segment is the C-SUV category, where the Hyundai Tucson has gained popularity since its launch, becoming one of the most sought-after C-SUVs on the roads and the top choice for customers.

Hyundai has now raised the safety bar by introducing front and rear parking sensors in the top-of-the-line Tucson AWD variant.

By incorporating front and rear parking sensors into the Hyundai Tucson AWD, the brand showcases its commitment to delivering advanced safety features. It aims to be best-in-class within its category.

Parking sensors have revolutionized maneuvering in tight spaces, reducing the risk of collisions and transforming parking into a hassle-free task.

The front and rear parking sensors in the Tucson AWD employ cutting-edge technology to detect obstacles within close proximity to the vehicle.

Equipped with ultrasonic and radar sensors, this system accurately measures distances and alerts the driver through audio and visual cues.

As the vehicle approaches an object, the sensors emit a series of beeps that intensify, enabling the driver to effectively gauge the distance to the obstacle with the help of visual alerts on the MID screen and beep alerts.

Apart from the newly added parking sensors, the Tucson AWD comes with a range of other features, including a smart tailgate, panoramic sunroof, HTRAC all-wheel drive system, differential lock, wireless charger, puddle lamps, ECM mirror with a compass, power seats with lumbar support, and a cooled glove box.

Enhanced safety is ensured through features like downhill brake control, dual SRS airbags, hill-start assist, an anti-lock braking system, and a shell crafted from Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS).

Hyundai’s decision to equip the Tucson AWD with parking sensors reflects the brand’s understanding of Pakistani consumers’ evolving needs and expectations.

In a market where buyers increasingly prioritize safety features, Hyundai’s commitment to delivering advanced safety technologies enhances the already popular Tucson AWD’s appeal.