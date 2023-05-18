IBCC Expands Integration With Education Boards to Enhance Verification Process

The Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has integrated its attestation portal with the Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) database to provide better service and convenience for students. This direct verification system removes the need for students from the Federal Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (FBISE) and BISE Lahore to provide sealed verification envelopes.

A meeting was recently held at BISE Peshawar to expand the reach of the IBCC’s attestation portal. The meeting was attended by IBCC Secretary Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, BISE Peshawar Chairman Nasrullah Khan Yousafzai, BISE Mardan Chairman Farid Ahmed Khattak, and representatives from all KPK BISEs. The goal of the meeting was to integrate the IBCC’s attestation portal with the BISEs across KPK.

ALSO READ Govt Launches National Action Plan for Out-of-School Children

The participants discussed the importance of streamlining the verification process for educational documents to benefit students and stakeholders. The proposed enhancement aims to speed up and improve verification procedures by connecting the IBCC’s attestation portal with the BISEs.

This new system will also help prevent the spread of fake documents and reinforce the authenticity of educational qualifications, according to an official statement.