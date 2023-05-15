Apple’s Next-Gen MacBook Chips to Feature Massive Upgrades

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is stepping up the testing phase of its M3 chip. An App Store developer has gathered data indicating the existence of a variant of this upcoming platform equipped with a 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, and 36 GB RAM.

Gurman anticipates that Mac computers featuring the new chip, fabricated using TSMC’s advanced 3nm process, will start appearing on the market in either late 2023 or early 2024.

The upcoming CPU will maintain a configuration of six high-performance cores, while the remaining six will be designed for power efficiency. This increase in core count mirrors the transition from the M1 to the M2 generation, a change that is anticipated to stimulate demand.

It’s worth noting that the Mac business experienced a significant 31% decline in the previous quarter, falling short of analysts’ predictions.

Gurman adds that the M3 Pro and M3 Max models will showcase similar advancements compared to the M1 to M2 series. The M3 Max is rumored to feature a 14-core CPU and a 40-core GPU, while the M3 Ultra could potentially double these figures, boasting an impressive 80-core graphics unit.

However, keep in mind that none of these specifications have been officially confirmed, so take this information with a grain of salt. Further details are expected to be revealed during the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) scheduled for next month.