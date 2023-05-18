Pakistan Coast Guards Seize Narcotics Worth Over Rs. 3.2 Billion

Pakistan Coast Guards seized a substantial quantity of narcotics in the coastal town of Ormara in a successful operation.

The operation carried out by Coast Guards resulted in the confiscation of narcotics worth billions of rupees.

کوسٹ گارڈز نے 11 ملین ڈالر سے زائد مالیت کی منشیات پکڑ لی https://t.co/kE6l1rMeLN — Geo News Urdu (@geonews_urdu) May 18, 2023

According to a Pakistan Coast Guards spokesperson, the narcotics seized in Ormara weigh a staggering 680 kilograms, with an estimated international market value of $11.34 million (Rs. 3.2 billion).

This significant seizure underscores the magnitude of the illicit drug trade and its potential consequences.

It was revealed that the seized narcotics were intended for smuggling out of the country.

Prompt action by the Pakistan Coast Guards has thwarted these illegal activities, and ongoing efforts are underway to apprehend those responsible for this heinous act.

This significant achievement serves as a reminder of the ongoing battle against illegal drug activities and the necessity for continued collaborative efforts among law enforcement agencies to ensure a safer and drug-free society.